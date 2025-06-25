Previous
Gull at Lodge Lake by rosiekind
Gull at Lodge Lake

I went for a walk around a lake in Milton Keynes where I saw this black headed gull. I took a load of photos but I need to get on with dinner so I have just posted this one.

Thank you for getting the greenfinches on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

