Previous
Photo 4931
Gull at Lodge Lake
I went for a walk around a lake in Milton Keynes where I saw this black headed gull. I took a load of photos but I need to get on with dinner so I have just posted this one.
Thank you for getting the greenfinches on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
0
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
25th June 2025 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
milton-keynes
,
black-headed-gull
,
lodge-lake
