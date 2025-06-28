Previous
Mr and Mrs Goldfinch by rosiekind
Photo 4934

Mr and Mrs Goldfinch

It’s very hot here today so I haven’t been out walking. A quick shot through the kitchen window of these 2. Thank you for getting yesterday’s butterflies on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Rosie Kind

