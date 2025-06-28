Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4934
Mr and Mrs Goldfinch
It’s very hot here today so I haven’t been out walking. A quick shot through the kitchen window of these 2. Thank you for getting yesterday’s butterflies on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11300
photos
140
followers
48
following
1351% complete
View this month »
4927
4928
4929
4930
4931
4932
4933
4934
Latest from all albums
4929
4930
4931
3786
4932
3787
4933
4934
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th June 2025 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
male
,
feeder
,
female
,
greenfinches
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close