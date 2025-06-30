Sign up
Previous
Photo 4936
Sparrowhawk
This was a photo that came up in Amazon photos and as it's been so hot today I decided to post this.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
30th June 2013 1:28pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
sparrowhawk
