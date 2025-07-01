Sign up
Previous
Photo 4937
Two birds sharing the feeder
This is a filler as I haven’t been out walking as the weather is just too hot. I did take some photos through the kitchen window but I forgot to upload them and it will soon be bedtime.
Thank you for getting yesterday’s sparrowhawk on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
0
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11304
photos
140
followers
48
following
1352% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
18th June 2025 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
chaffinch
,
great-tit
