Watch out there's a thief about by rosiekind
Watch out there's a thief about

This naughty squirrel was stealing the bird food and it's not as if they don't have their own food. What a naughty squirrel he is.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Rosie Kind

