Photo 4940
Naughty Squizzer
He has been stealing bird food again. It costs a fortune buying sunflower hearts and I provide nuts for the squirrels so I am not happy with them stealing the birds food.
Thank you for getting yesterday’s blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11309
photos
140
followers
48
following
Lesley
ace
Sweet capture
July 4th, 2025
