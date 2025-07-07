Previous
Another little starling by rosiekind
Photo 4943

Another little starling

These birds visit my feeders every day and they love mealworms.

Thank you for all your comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1354% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Too cute
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact