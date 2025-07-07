Sign up
Previous
Photo 4943
Another little starling
These birds visit my feeders every day and they love mealworms.
Thank you for all your comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11313
photos
140
followers
48
following
1354% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th July 2025 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
starling
Lesley
ace
Too cute
July 7th, 2025
