Photo 4945
I wonder what he was up to
Squizzer is always into mischief and I suspect that he was eyeing up bird feeders in the tree next to this one. He's such a rascal but I can't help but love him.
I am really pleased that Harry Hedgehog comes round every night but not always at the same time. Last night I actually managed to catch sight of him at 11pm.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's collage of the horses on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11317
photos
139
followers
48
following
1354% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
9th July 2025 7:28am
Privacy
Public
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
