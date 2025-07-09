Previous
I wonder what he was up to by rosiekind
Photo 4945

I wonder what he was up to

Squizzer is always into mischief and I suspect that he was eyeing up bird feeders in the tree next to this one. He's such a rascal but I can't help but love him.

I am really pleased that Harry Hedgehog comes round every night but not always at the same time. Last night I actually managed to catch sight of him at 11pm.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's collage of the horses on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
