Photo 4947
Gorgeous in the sunshine
I looked out of the front door and saw this beautiful flower so decided to post it tonight.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
365
NIKON D500
Taken
10th July 2025 6:36pm
flower
garden
bourgainvillia
