Previous
Enjoying the sunflower hearts by rosiekind
Photo 4950

Enjoying the sunflower hearts

This little blue tit was certainly enjoying his meal today and I liked this shot of him with the seed in his beak.

Thank you for getting yesterday’s butterfly on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1356% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So cute
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact