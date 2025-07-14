Sign up
Previous
Photo 4950
Enjoying the sunflower hearts
This little blue tit was certainly enjoying his meal today and I liked this shot of him with the seed in his beak.
Thank you for getting yesterday’s butterfly on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11322
photos
140
followers
48
following
1356% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th July 2025 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
blue-tit
Corinne C
ace
So cute
July 14th, 2025
