Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4953
All this hot weather means you have to have a bath where you can
This pigeon decided to bath in the dogs drinking bowl outside the cafe. I had to laugh when I saw this.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11327
photos
140
followers
48
following
1356% complete
View this month »
4946
4947
4948
4949
4950
4951
4952
4953
Latest from all albums
4948
4949
4950
3794
4951
3795
4952
4953
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
17th July 2025 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pigeon
,
biggleswade
,
bathing
Barb
ace
Smart pigeon! :-)
July 17th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Lol
July 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close