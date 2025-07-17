Previous
All this hot weather means you have to have a bath where you can by rosiekind
Photo 4953

All this hot weather means you have to have a bath where you can

This pigeon decided to bath in the dogs drinking bowl outside the cafe. I had to laugh when I saw this.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

Barb ace
Smart pigeon! :-)
July 17th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Lol
July 17th, 2025  
