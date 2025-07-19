Previous
Sitting in the tree by rosiekind
Photo 4955

Sitting in the tree

This lovely blue tit was sitting in the tree outside the kitchen window. It has been raining all day here and so I haven't even been outside the door. Hopefully it will stop at some point.

I am sitting here watching and listening to Simon & Garfunkle on the TV as I upload this. It's great to hear them.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1357% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact