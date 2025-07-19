Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4955
Sitting in the tree
This lovely blue tit was sitting in the tree outside the kitchen window. It has been raining all day here and so I haven't even been outside the door. Hopefully it will stop at some point.
I am sitting here watching and listening to Simon & Garfunkle on the TV as I upload this. It's great to hear them.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11330
photos
140
followers
48
following
1357% complete
View this month »
4948
4949
4950
4951
4952
4953
4954
4955
Latest from all albums
3794
4951
3795
4952
4953
4954
3796
4955
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
19th July 2025 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
garden
,
blue-tit
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close