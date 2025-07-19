Sitting in the tree

This lovely blue tit was sitting in the tree outside the kitchen window. It has been raining all day here and so I haven't even been outside the door. Hopefully it will stop at some point.



I am sitting here watching and listening to Simon & Garfunkle on the TV as I upload this. It's great to hear them.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.