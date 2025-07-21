Sign up
Previous
Photo 4957
One of my favourite visitors
It started off with one long tailed tit visiting and by yesterday I had five. I'm always pleased to see these gorgeous little birds.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11334
photos
140
followers
48
following
1358% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st July 2025 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
long-tailed-tit
Mickey Anderson
ace
Nice, we are getting some Eastern Kingbirds and have been blessed to have a Pileated Woodpecker coming by.
July 21st, 2025
