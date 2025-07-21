Previous
One of my favourite visitors
One of my favourite visitors

It started off with one long tailed tit visiting and by yesterday I had five. I'm always pleased to see these gorgeous little birds.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

Mickey Anderson
Nice, we are getting some Eastern Kingbirds and have been blessed to have a Pileated Woodpecker coming by.
July 21st, 2025  
