Previous
Photo 4959
Naughty Squizzer
He kept climbing up to steal bird food and it didn’t matter how many times I tried to shoo him away he kept going back. The bird feeders are hanging below him.
Thank you for getting yesterday’s greenfinches on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11337
photos
140
followers
48
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd July 2025 6:38am
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
