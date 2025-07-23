Previous
Naughty Squizzer by rosiekind
Photo 4959

Naughty Squizzer

He kept climbing up to steal bird food and it didn’t matter how many times I tried to shoo him away he kept going back. The bird feeders are hanging below him.

Thank you for getting yesterday’s greenfinches on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1358% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact