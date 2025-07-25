Sign up
Previous
Photo 4961
Naughty Squizzer
Stealing from the bird food yet again and he looks so innocent. Thank you for getting both of yesterday’s photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd July 2025 6:39am
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
bird-feeder
,
squizzer
