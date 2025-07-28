Previous
Fluffy litttle blue tit by rosiekind
Photo 4964

Fluffy litttle blue tit

I love these little birds who visit me every day. They might be quite common but they are very special to me.

Thank you for getting yesterday's pigeon on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1360% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact