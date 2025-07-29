Sign up
Previous
Photo 4965
Coal tit
I haven't seen a coal tit in the garden for ages so I was especially pleased to see this little bird today. I wonder where they all are!
Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
coal-tit
