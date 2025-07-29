Previous
Coal tit by rosiekind
Photo 4965

Coal tit

I haven't seen a coal tit in the garden for ages so I was especially pleased to see this little bird today. I wonder where they all are!

Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1360% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact