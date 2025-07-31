Previous
Greenfinches by rosiekind
Greenfinches

Enjoying sunflower hearts as usual. I love to see these lovely birds who visit my garden every day. Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo of Betsy Blackbird on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
