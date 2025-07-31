Sign up
Previous
Photo 4967
Greenfinches
Enjoying sunflower hearts as usual. I love to see these lovely birds who visit my garden every day. Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo of Betsy Blackbird on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
31st July 2025 4:30pm
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinches
