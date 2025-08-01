Previous
Sunflowers by rosiekind
Photo 4968

Sunflowers

A Friend in the village brought these flowers round a few days ago. They had grown them in their garden. They still look lovely which has got me thinking that I had better grow some next year.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Rosie Kind

