Previous
Photo 4969
She's watching us you know
I'm sure they knew that I was watching them and I am so lucky because I have windows on 2 sides of my kitchen. This was taken through the window over the sink unit which is a bay window.
Thank you for getting yesterday's sunflowers on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
long-tailed-tits
