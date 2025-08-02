Previous
She's watching us you know by rosiekind
Photo 4969

She's watching us you know

I'm sure they knew that I was watching them and I am so lucky because I have windows on 2 sides of my kitchen. This was taken through the window over the sink unit which is a bay window.

Thank you for getting yesterday's sunflowers on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1361% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact