Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4971
Collared dove
The doves haven’t been round much lately so I was pleased to see this one.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterdays kingfisher on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11355
photos
139
followers
47
following
1361% complete
View this month »
4964
4965
4966
4967
4968
4969
4970
4971
Latest from all albums
4966
4967
4968
3804
4969
4970
3805
4971
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
3rd August 2025 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
collared-dove
Shutterbug
ace
We’ve got one you can have. It keeps trying to start a nest on the patio ceiling fan, so we have to keep it running. Nice capture of the bird though.
August 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close