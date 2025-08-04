Previous
Collared dove by rosiekind
Photo 4971

Collared dove

The doves haven’t been round much lately so I was pleased to see this one.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterdays kingfisher on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
We’ve got one you can have. It keeps trying to start a nest on the patio ceiling fan, so we have to keep it running. Nice capture of the bird though.
August 4th, 2025  
