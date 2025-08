Fluffy young blue tit

This little bird sat on the bird bath for ages so I just had to take his photo. He looks so fluffy and I would love to pick him up and give him a cuddle but I know that he wouldn't like that. Bas our cockatoo loves me to cuddle him and he's such a lovely bird!



