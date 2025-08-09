Sign up
Photo 4976
Dahlia
This lovely flower is growing in our garden.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
8th August 2025 1:20pm
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
dahlia
