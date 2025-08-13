Previous
Are you watching me? by rosiekind
Are you watching me?

This little wren was looking at me as though he knew that I was watching him. I got a few photos of him through the kitchen window. They are such dear little birds and I love their sticky up tail.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
