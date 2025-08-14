Previous
Dining together by rosiekind
Dining together

Mr Greenfinch is on the left and Mrs is on the right. It is always lovely to see the greenfinch in my garden as they are on the Red Endangered list.

Thank you for the ID on the chiffchaff and for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
14th August 2025

