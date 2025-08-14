Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4981
Dining together
Mr Greenfinch is on the left and Mrs is on the right. It is always lovely to see the greenfinch in my garden as they are on the Red Endangered list.
Thank you for the ID on the chiffchaff and for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11369
photos
140
followers
47
following
1364% complete
View this month »
4974
4975
4976
4977
4978
4979
4980
4981
Latest from all albums
4976
3808
4977
4978
4979
3809
4980
4981
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th August 2025 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
male
,
feeder
,
female
,
greenfinches
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close