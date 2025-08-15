Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4982
Ozzie owl
Ozzie lives at Danish Camp which is a lovely place to visit in the village to sit and relax with tea and something edible that you are sure to enjoy.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11371
photos
140
followers
47
following
1364% complete
View this month »
4975
4976
4977
4978
4979
4980
4981
4982
Latest from all albums
4977
4978
4979
3809
4980
4981
4982
3810
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
13th August 2025 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
village
,
owl
,
ozzie
,
danish-camp
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close