Previous
Photo 4985
Watching me watching him
This little great tit was looking at me and I'm not sure whether he realised that I was taking his photo but pleased that he didn't fly straight off!
Thank you for getting yesterday's heron on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11374
photos
140
followers
47
following
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-tit
