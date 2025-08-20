Previous
Little blue tit by rosiekind
Photo 4987

Little blue tit

This little blue tit just happened to hang onto the suet block while I was standing in the kitchen and I just had to take his photo.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's photo of the goldfinches on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
