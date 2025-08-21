Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4988
One of my favourite birds
This beautiful kingfisher came up as a memory on Amazon photos so I thought I would post it today.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11377
photos
140
followers
47
following
1366% complete
View this month »
4981
4982
4983
4984
4985
4986
4987
4988
Latest from all albums
4982
3810
4983
4984
4985
4986
4987
4988
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
village
,
brook
,
kingfisher
gloria jones
ace
Excellent capture
August 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close