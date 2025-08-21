Previous
One of my favourite birds
One of my favourite birds

This beautiful kingfisher came up as a memory on Amazon photos so I thought I would post it today.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st August 2025

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Excellent capture
Excellent capture
August 21st, 2025  
