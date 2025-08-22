Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4989
Another lovely bird
He visits my garden and this is another one from my saved ones on Amazon photos.
Thank you for getting yesterday's kingfisher on PP and for all kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11378
photos
140
followers
47
following
1366% complete
View this month »
4982
4983
4984
4985
4986
4987
4988
4989
Latest from all albums
3810
4983
4984
4985
4986
4987
4988
4989
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
collared-dove
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close