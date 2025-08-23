Previous
Saturdayls football game by rosiekind
Photo 4990

Saturdayls football game

I wondered what all these balls were doing in the field and today I realised why they were there. The horses knock them about with their noses as if trying to play football.

Thank you for getting yesterday's collared dove on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
