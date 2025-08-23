Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4990
Saturdayls football game
I wondered what all these balls were doing in the field and today I realised why they were there. The horses knock them about with their noses as if trying to play football.
Thank you for getting yesterday's collared dove on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11380
photos
140
followers
47
following
1367% complete
View this month »
4983
4984
4985
4986
4987
4988
4989
4990
Latest from all albums
4984
4985
4986
4987
4988
4989
3811
4990
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
23rd August 2025 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
football
,
animal
,
horse
,
village-field
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close