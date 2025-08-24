Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4991
Bas
Here he is in his outside cage. He has 3 cages- his main cage in the conservatory, his other cage in the kitchen and this one outside. He’s such a gorgeous bird and totally spoilt.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday’s photo on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11381
photos
140
followers
47
following
1367% complete
View this month »
4984
4985
4986
4987
4988
4989
4990
4991
Latest from all albums
4985
4986
4987
4988
4989
3811
4990
4991
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
8th August 2025 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cockatoo
,
bas
Judith Johnson
ace
Hesxsych a beautiful bird. Am I right in thinking they live a long time?
August 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely!
August 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close