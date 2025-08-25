Sign up
Previous
Photo 4992
One of the many roses growing in our garden
As it’s a bank holiday we were going to Ashwell show but it was so crowded we decided to come home.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th August 2025 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
rose
,
garden
