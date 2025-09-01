Sign up
Photo 4997
Beautiful rose
This is one of the lovely roses growing in my garden and I am just trying to catch up as I realise that I didn’t post a photo yesterday.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11389
photos
140
followers
47
following
1369% complete
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th August 2025 1:17pm
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
rose
,
garden
