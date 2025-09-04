Previous
They're back by rosiekind
They're back

I was really pleased to see that the long tailed tits were back in the garden again. At one stage there were 6 of them but I couldn't get a photo of so many as they flew off when they saw my camera.

Thank you for getting yesterday's goldfinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th September 2025

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
