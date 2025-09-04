Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5000
They're back
I was really pleased to see that the long tailed tits were back in the garden again. At one stage there were 6 of them but I couldn't get a photo of so many as they flew off when they saw my camera.
Thank you for getting yesterday's goldfinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11392
photos
140
followers
47
following
1369% complete
View this month »
4993
4994
4995
4996
4997
4998
4999
5000
Latest from all albums
4994
4995
4996
4997
4998
3813
4999
5000
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th September 2025 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
long-tailed-tits
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close