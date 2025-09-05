Previous
Bedford Embankment by rosiekind
Bedford Embankment

On the way to the Optometrist this morning, I stopped for a couple of minutes along the embankment and took a few photos. These Canada Geese kindly posed for me.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Rosie Kind

carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
September 5th, 2025  
