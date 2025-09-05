Sign up
Previous
Photo 5001
Bedford Embankment
On the way to the Optometrist this morning, I stopped for a couple of minutes along the embankment and took a few photos. These Canada Geese kindly posed for me.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
5th September 2025 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
embankment
,
bedford
,
canada-geese
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
September 5th, 2025
