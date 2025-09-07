Previous
My favourite little pony by rosiekind
Photo 5002

My favourite little pony

This little pony lives in the field opposite the shop in our village. It is one of the rescue horses

Thank you for getting yesterday's Canada geese on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
7th September 2025

Rosie Kind

