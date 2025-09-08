Previous
Dear little robin by rosiekind
Dear little robin

I am trying to catch up as I didn't post anything yesterday so this is a little robin that I saw today. He caught my eye by singing in an apple tree up at RSPB Sandy.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Rosie Kind

