Photo 5005
Ozzie owl
This lovely bird lives very happily at Danish Camp in our village. He’s a lovely bird and I have managed to stroke him when he’s been with Roy his owner.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th September 2025
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
13th August 2025 3:49pm
Tags
bird
,
village
,
danish-camp
,
ozzie-owl
