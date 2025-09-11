Previous
Ozzie owl by rosiekind
Ozzie owl

This lovely bird lives very happily at Danish Camp in our village. He’s a lovely bird and I have managed to stroke him when he’s been with Roy his owner.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

