Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5005
Red kite
This is a filler but I found it on my laptop and wondered whether it had been posted on here before. It was an old photo but I really liked it when I saw it and hope you like it too.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11398
photos
139
followers
47
following
1371% complete
View this month »
4998
4999
5000
5001
5002
5003
5004
5005
Latest from all albums
4999
5000
3814
5001
5002
5003
5004
5005
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
18th November 2016 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
red-kite
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close