Previous
Photo 5007
Beautiful flower
I can't remember what this flower is called although it comes up every year in my garden.
Thank you for getting yesterday's red kite on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
garden
Kitty Hawke
ace
Japanese Anememone...my garden is full of both pink and white ones.....they are a bit of a thug though ! (not sure that spelling looks right ).....
September 13th, 2025
