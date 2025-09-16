Previous
Squizzer today by rosiekind
Photo 5010

Squizzer today

Tucking in as usual.

Thank you for getting yesterday's orchid on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact