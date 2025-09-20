Previous
Next
Unusual combination by rosiekind
Photo 5014

Unusual combination

It's unusual to see a blue tit on the feeder with a goldfinch that you can just about see on the other side of the feeder. This is a late post for yesterday as I didn't get round to posting it.

Thank you for getting our lovely cockatoo Bas on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact