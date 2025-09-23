Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5016
Two of my favourite little birds
I love to see the greenfinches especially because they are on the endangered list so it's nice to have them in my garden as regular visitors. Sometimes there are 4 of them!
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11409
photos
139
followers
47
following
1374% complete
View this month »
5009
5010
5011
5012
5013
5014
5015
5016
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd September 2025 7:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinches
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close