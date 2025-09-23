Previous
Two of my favourite little birds by rosiekind
Two of my favourite little birds

I love to see the greenfinches especially because they are on the endangered list so it's nice to have them in my garden as regular visitors. Sometimes there are 4 of them!

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

