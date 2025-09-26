Sign up
Previous
Photo 5019
A type of warbler
Not sure what it is but I haven't been feeling too well today so this is a photo I took some time ago.
Thank you for getting yesterday's kingfisher on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11413
photos
139
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
24th February 2025 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
warbler
Shutterbug
ace
Not sure what type of bird, but it is a beauty and beautifully captured.
September 26th, 2025
