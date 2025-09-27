Previous
A memory by rosiekind
Photo 5020

A memory

This came up in Amazon photos and as I haven't been feeling too good I thought I would post it today.

I must be getting stupid because I can't think what this bird is although I know I have seen them up ar RSPB Sandy.


Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
27th September 2025

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Photo Details

