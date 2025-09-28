Sign up
Photo 5021
Goose
This is another one from 5 years ago. It was nice to hear from you the name of the nuthatch I posted yesterday as my brain seems to have gone to sleep.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Tags
goose
,
waterfowl
