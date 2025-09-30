Sign up
Previous
Photo 5023
Kingfisher
This was one of the first photos I ever took of a kingfisher and I still love it and hope you do too.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
kingfisher
