Dahlia by rosiekind
Photo 5024

Dahlia

This is one of the dahlias growing in our front garden. They seem to be late this year but better late than never.

Thank you for getting yesterday's kingfisher on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Rosie Kind

Sue Cooper ace
It's a very pretty one. Fav.
October 1st, 2025  
