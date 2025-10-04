Previous
Pansies through the window by rosiekind
Photo 5026

Pansies through the window

I'm in a bit of a hurry today as I have to be at the Doctors for my flu and Covid jabs so I thought I would post this rather quick photo.

Thank you for getting yesterday's blackbird on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
